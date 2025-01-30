Crews at overpass project on Bertram Street ruptured a small gas line

Photo: Wayne Moore

Construction at the Bertram Street overpass site came to a halt Thursday morning after crews hit an underground gas line.

An official with Bird Construction says the line in question was a small, 1/2 inch line.

Emergency crews have arrived and were in the process of condoning off the area.

It's expected to take about an hour to fix the line.

The overpass project was originally scheduled to be complete in December, however challenges around utility relocation and other issues have pushed that timeline back.

It's now expected to be complete sometime in late March.