City of Kelowna beginning preparations for a new dog run within City Park

Photo: Sandra Dreger

The City of Kelowna expects to have a new dog run and exercise area available in City Park in May.

In a news release the city says it will begin removing some trees in the park on Monday to make way for construction of the enclosed dog run.

“Creating a dedicated space for our dogs to safely play and exercise is a wonderful addition to City Park, says infrastructure operations manager Geert Bos.

“Our community values spaces where all residents, including our canine companions can enjoy the outdoors, and this dog run is a testament to our commitment to enhancing public amenities.”

The dog run will be located within an empty space in the park at the corner of Abbott Street and the highway.

It is expected to include an agility ramp, bridge, agility poles, balance beam, stepping logs and an agility tunnel.

Seven trees are being removed as part of the project with two more being taken down as part of the next phase of pathway and plaza improvements.

Bos says three of the trees are invasive species while the other six have been identified as hazardous. They will be repurposed for landscape materials for the dog run.

New trees will be planted.