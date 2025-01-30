Life has gotten worse in past two years for over half of Central Okanagan residents

242744
More than half of Central Okanagan residents say their quality of life has degraded over the past two years, according to a new poll commissioned by the regional district.

Results of a telephone survey conducted by Ipsos last fall will be reviewed by RDCO board members on Thursday at a committee meeting.

That survey found 54% of respondents felt their quality of life has worsened, 38% stayed the same while 7% of respondents said their life has improved.

Those figures are in line with a similar poll conducted in the Central Okanagan in 2022, but worse than normal when compared to other Canadian cities.

Nationally over the past five years, 40% of respondents to municipal polls conducted by Ipsos have said their quality of life has worsened.

But while residents say things are getting worse, 92% of poll respondents say their overall quality of life is good or very good.

Among those who said their life has worsened, 42% pointed to the rising cost of living, a figure far above 2022’s statistic of 28%.

Safety concerns (9%), homelessness/poverty (8%) and population growth (7%) were the next most cited reasons for worsening quality of life.

On an unprompted basis, nearly half (46%) of residents identified social issues as the most important issue facing the region, on par with 2022. Transportation sits in second, garnering 39% of mentions and consistent with 2022.

88% of residents feel the Central Okanagan is either a safe or very safe place to live, but many feel things are going in the wrong direction. 59% said the region has gotten less safe in the past two years.

Overall satisfaction with RDCO services is high at 92% of respondents, found the poll.

The full results of the poll can be found here. The RDCO says it will conduct the survey again in 2026.

