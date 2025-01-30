Life has gotten worse in past two years for over half of Central Okanagan residents

Photo: Colin Dacre

More than half of Central Okanagan residents say their quality of life has degraded over the past two years, according to a new poll commissioned by the regional district.

Results of a telephone survey conducted by Ipsos last fall will be reviewed by RDCO board members on Thursday at a committee meeting.

That survey found 54% of respondents felt their quality of life has worsened, 38% stayed the same while 7% of respondents said their life has improved.

Those figures are in line with a similar poll conducted in the Central Okanagan in 2022, but worse than normal when compared to other Canadian cities.

Nationally over the past five years, 40% of respondents to municipal polls conducted by Ipsos have said their quality of life has worsened.

But while residents say things are getting worse, 92% of poll respondents say their overall quality of life is good or very good.

Among those who said their life has worsened, 42% pointed to the rising cost of living, a figure far above 2022’s statistic of 28%.

Safety concerns (9%), homelessness/poverty (8%) and population growth (7%) were the next most cited reasons for worsening quality of life.

On an unprompted basis, nearly half (46%) of residents identified social issues as the most important issue facing the region, on par with 2022. Transportation sits in second, garnering 39% of mentions and consistent with 2022.

88% of residents feel the Central Okanagan is either a safe or very safe place to live, but many feel things are going in the wrong direction. 59% said the region has gotten less safe in the past two years.

Overall satisfaction with RDCO services is high at 92% of respondents, found the poll.

The full results of the poll can be found here. The RDCO says it will conduct the survey again in 2026.