Kelowna family who fled Ukraine faces separation if work, study permits not renewed

Cindy White

A woman and her teenage children who came to Kelowna from Ukraine two years ago are facing the prospect of their family being separated.

Maksym Makavchuk, 17, his mom Iuliia and his 15-year-old sister are among hundreds of thousands who fled the war in their homeland after the Russian invasion nearly three years ago.

They came to Canada under a special federal program called Canada–Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET). However, the deadline to apply to extend their visas and work or study permits under that program is fast approaching, on March 31.

A valid passport is required to apply for an extension.

“My work permit expires in one year, the same with my passport. The thing is, to make it longer in Canada it takes almost two years, and it’s a pretty long time,” said Maksym, explaining there are major delays for Ukrainians renewing their passports abroad.

He has few options right now. He may have to return to Ukraine to renew his passport. The other option is to move to Germany, with his younger sister, who also needs to renew her passport, leaving mom Iuliia back in Kelowna, where she works at Cintas Uniform Services.

The founder of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine says many of those who came here thinking it was a temporary move now want to stay.

“We have over 1,000 Ukrainians in the Okanagan, mostly Kelowna. I would say about half of them are in a similar situation. Another half are lucky enough to have their passports still valid for another three years.

“So, they were able to obtain the extension of the work permit. But, they don’t feel secure at all. Nobody feels secure,” said Denys Storozhuk.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray recently presented a petition on behalf of her constituents in the House of Commons. It calls on the government to allow the Ukrainians who came here under the CUAET program to continue to work in Canada legally for another three years, regardless of their Ukrainian passport validity.

If that doesn’t happen before the March 31 deadline, Maksym and his sister will have to leave the country.

Extension unlikely

Ukrainian Canadian Congress executive director Ihor Michalchyshyn says he met with Immigration Minister Marc Miller last week to ask his department to automatically renew the visas for another three years.

"We have invited them to flee the war zone here. They're working here now. We think they deserve a clear extension of the invitation from Canada to not cause them problems with their employers, problems with their health care," he said.

But Michalchyshyn said Miller showed no sign of openness to the idea. The minister's office confirmed that a systematic renewal is not being considered.

Last Friday, the minister told reporters Ukrainians must apply for an extension to a working permit or a student visa in order to stay longer as temporary residents.

"I am not sending them back to Ukraine as long as the war continues. We renew work permits and permits to stay so there is nothing to fear, but you have to make an application," he said in French.

According to his department, about 106,000 "temporary resident documents … are expiring in 2025."

Michalchyshyn said "this group of Ukrainians in Canada is in a very precarious temporary status'' and they should not have to go through an application process.

''I hear all the time that the ability to get answers from that department is less and less because there are big staffing shortages and people are just not able to get information about their situation," he said.

He said some people may not even know they have to apply and will miss the deadline.

Miller's office said in a media statement that the 106,000 Ukrainians will have 90 days after the deadline has passed ''to apply for restoration of temporary resident status."

The statement said those whose applications are refused ''may qualify'' to work under a ''non status working permit" because of a directive that prevents the Canada Border Services Agency from deporting Ukrainians currently.

It is not clear how long that directive will last but Miller's office said it will not be lifted until ''the situation in their country or region stabilizes.''

- with files from The Canadian Press