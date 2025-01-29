Police still collecting evidence as suspect in Bennett Bridge bomb scare remains in hospital

The man who blocked the William R. Bennett Bridge on Monday morning with an ice cream truck, causing a closure that lasted more than 10 hours, is still in the hospital, according to the RCMP.

The suspect, Roy Winter, has no physical injuries.

Winter posted a lengthy manifesto on Facebook just before the incident, outlining a long-running dispute with the RCMP and making various allegations against the police and other community members.

In the message, he also made threats about explosives inside the truck.

The RCMP responded by deploying both the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the explosive disposal unit after the contents of the van were deemed a “significant public safety risk.”

Police on Wednesday would not say if there were actually explosives in the van.

“There were materials inside that required safety precautions to be taken, including the deployment of the Explosives Disposal Unit,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna on Wednesday.

As of now, no charges have been laid.

“Police have not yet forwarded a report to Crown counsel. Investigators are still working on this incident and collecting the necessary evidence,” Cpl. Gauthier added.

Following the start of the incident, police were seen investigating a residence on Terai Road, believed to be Winter’s home.

A search of the property turned up no evidence posing a threat to public safety, Gauthier said.