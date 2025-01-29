Proposal for a series of townhomes alongside Black Mountain Golf Course

Photo: Blue Sky

A number of townhouses are being proposed for Black Mountain Drive alongside Black Mountain Golf Course.

Brought forward by Blue Sky at Black Mountain, the development would consist of eight buildings comprising 50 stacked townhouse modules.

In all, 100 units would be delivered .

In order to facilitate the project, the property would have to be rezoned from apartment housing to townhouse housing.

“Blue Sky Towns aligns with Kelowna’s Official Community Plan by supporting moderate residential density in a suburban context,” the rezoning application states.

“The MF2 zoning proposal is well-suited to the area’s infrastructure capacity and promotes controlled, sustainable growth, aligning with the city’s goals for suburban neighbourhoods.

“The project leverages its proximity to the golf course and other local amenities making it a desirable addition to the neighbourhood."

Parking garages are planned for each unit with rooftop amenity spaces and private areas for residents to enjoy the outdoors.

Staff will review the application before presenting it to city council for discussion.