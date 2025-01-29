Dozens of surgeries and appointments rescheduled during Kelowna bridge shutdown

Photo: Cindy White Dozens of surgeries and other medical appointments were put on hold Monday when the William R Bennett Bridge was shut down and a suspicious incident was investigated.

Dozens of surgeries and other medical appointments are being rescheduled due to Monday's William R Bennett Bridge shut down.

"Although we did our best to maintain staffing and patients did their best to get to the hospital, approximately 90 patients did have their appointments, procedures or surgeries postponed on Monday," Interior Health said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Those patients will be rescheduled as soon as possible. For context, KGH averages 800 outpatient appointments per day across all clinics and programs."



The nature of the appointments that had to be rescheduled was not made available.

Of note, however, West Kelowna Urgent Primary Care Centre saw more of its patients require a "higher level of care, which resulted in some requiring BC Emergency Health Services transportation to hospital, including one air ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital."

While not all appointments could be kept, the health authority did what it could to ensure that staffing was ample.

The Kelowna Fire Department’s marine rescue boat was used to shuttle emergency workers and KGH staff across Okanagan Lake while hospitals in Penticton and Vernon were told to prepare for additional volume

Michael Sandler, clinical operations manager of BC Emergency Health Services, said they were also ready.

“We have adjusted our resources in neighbouring areas and shifted our air resources to ensure we are able to respond as needed,” he said, noting some paramedics have been transported across the lake by boat.

The incident was caused after a man who showed signs of having a mental health crisis parked his vehicle across two northbound lanes of traffic and sent out a missive indicating that he intended to cause harm.

The suspect in the incident, Roy Winter, is still hospitalized.