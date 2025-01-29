Argus Properties submits plans to build 59 rental homes across from KGH

Photo: Argus Properties

Argus Properties has submitted plans to build a six-storey, mixed-use building across from Kelowna General Hospital.

The Kelowna company has applied for development and variance permits for 2275 and 2283 Pandosy St., which is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Pandosy Street and Rose Avenue.

The building would have 59 rental units, and Argus has several reasons for the project. Among them are a positive impact on the city’s transportation infrastructure and housing for Kelowna General Hospital staff and guests. The site is in close proximity to major bus stops.

“We believe that this project can be modelled and presented as a forward-thinking example of how a developer can provide much needed rental accommodation, while taking measurable initiatives to promote walkability and minimize tenant use of personal vehicles,” Argus Properties managing director Laurence Sie said in a press release. “We propose taking specific action that will lessen the impact of our tenants on our roads and improve air quality and the quality of life in our city.”

Argus said it will emphasize car-sharing and bike amenities in the building’s marketing if the project is approved.

The building would also feature a business centre on the second floor, a fitness centre on the third and a large multi-purpose room on the sixth. The largest amenity space would be on the roof, where a 5,000 square-foot deck would feature a large timber trellis for shading and comfortable outdoor furniture.

The applications will make their way around the City of Kelowna’s planning department before going before city council.