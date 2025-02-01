Kelowna's Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron needs help to support youth

Photo: Capt. David Rojas

The 243 Ogopogo Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, the largest cadet group in the BC interior with close to 120 cadets, is raising money for essential equipment, training resources, and activities for its cadets.

The RCACS has been in Kelowna for more than 60 years, providing leadership, aviation, and personal development opportunities for youth between the ages of 12 to 18.

The cadets are holding a bingo night on Friday, Feb. 7 at the East Kelowna Community Hall to help raise funds to support their cadets.

The 243 Ogopogo RCACS offers diverse programs that help foster well-rounded individuals including:

Aviation activities

Citizenship and community involvement

Specialized teams: the drill team, effective speaking, pipes and drums, band, and marksmanship.

Experiential Learning: like a recent trip to Cold Lake Air Force Base in Alberta

For tickets or more information click here. Or contact Mr. Warren Mullins at [email protected].