Michaelbrook to remain a golf course for the foreseeable future

As Kelowna continues to grow, visions outlined in various longterm city plans such as the Official Community Plan evolve and change.

One of those is the long-term plan for expansion of Mission Recreation Park. While the plan calls for a major expansion of MNP Place, it also includes additional softball diamonds, a youth park and plaza.

Some of the expansion plans are contingent on city ownership of Michaelbrook Ranch Golf Course. That purchase was announced earlier this month, putting the city back in the golf business.

“The city, to a degree, had been in the golf course business with the golf course (Shadow Ridge) out by the airport,” said Mayor Tom Dyas during a recent one-on-one interview with Castanet News.

“That was acquired at one point in time for airport expansion, recognizing the airport will expand eventually and there will be a need for those particular areas. While we wait for that it will continue to operate as a golf course.

“Michaelbrook will be a similar situation.”

Dyas calls the purchase “future planning,” saying the previous owners contacted the city and, after due diligence by both parties, the deal was done.

“If we didn’t look at taking that opportunity right now, that may not be available to us with regards to the growth of the community.”

Eventually, Mission Recreation Park will expand which will mean the loss of the golf course, although Dyas says that could be 15 or 20 years out.

That means another walkable golf course will be lost in favour of growth, joining Shadow Ridge, Central Park and Fairview which became WalMart and housing respectively several decades ago. And while Kelowna Springs will be just a nine hole course moving forward, the future of the property is still unknown.

“Your point of those walkable golf courses deteriorating in our community, we’re aware of that and it’s something we have discussions here on what the future plans are…at the same time trying to deal with the growth that happens.”