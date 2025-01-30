Residents concerned as City of Kelowna deploys cameras to help in snow clearing

Photo: Contributed Camera installed by city of Kelowna on McCulloch Road

An East Kelowna resident is challenging the City of Kelowna’s explanation for newly installed surveillance cameras in his neighbourhood, raising concerns about privacy.

The cameras started appearing on light posts in the area, without notice to residents, this winter.

The city says the cameras are part of a seasonal program aimed at monitoring snow removal efforts.

City spokesperson Tom Wilson says the cameras are designed to help roadways staff assess road conditions in real time and allocate resources for snow clearing more efficiently.

“These are cameras for roadway staff to live monitor and assess road conditions and assign snow removal resources,” Wilson explained, adding that the cameras are only operational during the winter months and will be deactivated once the snow season ends.

Matt Taylor, a resident near McCulloch Road, questions whether the cameras are really just being used for snow removal.

“If these cameras were truly just for snow removal, why are they installed so close together?” he said. “The cameras on McCulloch Road and Fairwinds Court are barely 500 meters apart and at the same elevation."

Taylor is also concerned about the technology used by the cameras. The camera manufacturer touts features like license plate recognition, facial recognition and AI-powered features.

"[The cameras] can identify a lot. This isn’t your average camera,” Taylor said. “They could have done it a cheaper way.”

A camera on Mahonia Drive has already been torn down by another concerned resident.

“If the cameras are really for snow removal, why not just tell us?" Taylor said.

"You have multiple ways to inform the public if you’re putting cameras up that are going to be monitoring us, our homes, our comings and goings."