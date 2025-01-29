City of Kelowna seeks feedback on Commonwealth Road to Jim Bailey Road connection

Photo: City of Kelowna A rendering of proposed improvements to the Commonwealth Road to Jim Bailey Road intersection.

The City of Kelowna is seeking public feedback on plans for a Commonwealth Road to Jim Bailey Road connection.

The city is working with the Okanagan Indian Band and the community on preliminary design for improvements needed along Commonwealth Road to make way for the connection.

“The connection between Commonwealth Road and Jim Bailey Road is a key component of the Northern Boundary Collaboration Memorandum of Understanding between Okanagan Indian Band, District of Lake Country and the City of Kelowna,” said Chad Williams, senior transportation engineer.

“This connection will create a second access for the area and provide an alternative route; helping reduce current congestion on Beaver Lake Road and improve emergency access to the area.”

The preliminary design looks at current and future traffic volumes and development needs. It proposes improvements that fit within the existing road right-of-way width, accommodate truck traffic and improve neighbourhood liveability. There are plans for a separate multi-use path, sidewalk, street trees, streetlights and left turn lanes to access properties.

The public can provide feedback in two ways; by filling out an online survey between now and Feb. 23, or by taking part in a public information session. The public open house is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake Country Fire Hall at 11063 Okanagan Centre Road E.

The city says feedback from the information session and online survey will be used to inform the development of the preliminary design for Commonwealth Road.