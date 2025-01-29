Kelowna RCMP bust 30 in drug-focused project

Photo: Kelowna RCMP In a Wednesday press release, police said that 30 people were arrested on various Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act offences, with a focus in detecting and apprehending those trafficking illicit drugs.

Mounties arrested 30 people in a drug operation that ran over two days earlier this month.

In a Wednesday press release, police said that their crime reduction unit launched the project Jan. 24 and over the day apprehended the 30 suspects for various Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act offences, with a focus on people they felt were trafficking illicit drugs.

In the process, officers seized around 450 grams of various illicit drugs, weapons, found a handful of prohibited drivers and executed several arrest warrants including one for an individual found to be unlawfully at large.

Officers also towed 13 vehicles for both Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act offences.

“I commend all these units who worked seamlessly together to deliver these results and send a message to those who are only adding to the opioid crisis,” Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Crime Reduction Unit said in a press release.

These operations will continue as part of our unwavering commitment to public safety and crime reduction in Kelowna."