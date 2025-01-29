Excitement builds with less than a month until Kelowna hosts the Brier

Cindy White

The home of the Kelowna Rockets will be rocking to the tune of a different sport in less than a month. Kelowna and Prospera Place will host the 2025 Montana’s Brier from Feb. 28 to March 9.

The event is expected to inject a significant amount of cash into the local economy at what is typically a slow time of year.

“When you look at the calendar for Kelowna and the Central Okanagan, there’s not necessarily a lot happening for tourism that last week of February, first week of March. So, to bring all these people into town for food and accommodation and for our tourism, it’s going to be massive,” said host committee vice-chair Sasha Carter.

It’s estimated that upwards of $15 million will be spent in the city over the 10 days.

“I do think the majority of hotels will be 70% to 80% occupancy, I’m going to guess. And that would be just for those two weekends,” notes Ingrid Jarrett, president and CEO of the BC Hotel Association.

This is only the second time Kelowna has hosted the national men’s curling championship. The last time was in 1968 when it was at the Memorial Arena.

It’s a chance to get close to some of the sport’s most elite athletes.

“The teams are starting to get announced, so with that, builds a lot of excitement. We will have 18 of the best men’s curling teams here,” said Carter.

Fourteen of those teams have been named, including the Cameron de Jong rink from the Victoria Curling Club, who will represent BC.

Some tickets to the Montana’s Brier are still available through the Curling Canada Website.

If you want to get a taste of the curling spirit and take in some live entertainment, the Original 16 Patch, in the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort main ballroom is open to the public throughout the 10 days. Canadian rockers 54-40 will headline the kickoff party on Feb. 28.