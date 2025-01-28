Three Kelowna officers hurt while arresting distraught man at McDonald's

Photo: Contributed

Three Kelowna RCMP officers were injured during an altercation on Monday night involving the apprehension of a distraught man at the McDonalds restaurant on Harvey Avenue.

In a news release Tuesday, police say they were called at 5 p.m. Monday to 2120 Harvey Ave after a physician directed the Integrated Crisis Response Team to apprehend a man.

A confrontation broke out as officers tried to arrest the man, which led to additional officers being dispatched for support.

The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Three officers were injured during the altercation and taken to the hospital, but they have now been released and are recovering at home.

“This is now an ongoing criminal investigation, and we will respect the privacy of the officers and all others involved,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has yet to speak with the police, is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and refence file number 2025-4816,” Gauthier added.