On the Street: Kelowna residents voice concerns over traffic chaos after bridge shutdown

Madison Reeve

The William R. Bennett Bridge was shut down for more than 10 hours on Monday after a suspicious van was parked across the eastbound lanes, sparking a major police response.

The bridge closure impacted tens of thousands of commuters and residents as the RCMP deployed both the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the explosive disposal unit after the contents of the van were deemed a significant public safety risk.

The suspect, who had set a fire inside the van before his arrest, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Castanet spoke to locals on Tuesday, with many expressing frustration at the disruption.

''It was one of those things where it kinda highlights the need for a second crossing," a resident said.

''Somebody obviously needs help," he added.

''It's unfortunate that there are people in our society that have mental health issues likely not being addressed," another person added.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been laid in the incident.

“This investigation remains ongoing and no further details will be provided at this time,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, in a statement Monday afternoon.