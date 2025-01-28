BC Conservatives spent at least $157K in the Central Okanagan during last provincial election

Photo: BC Conservative Party Gavin Dew was the big spending among Central Okanagan Conservatives during 2024 election campaign.

Three of the four Central Okanagan Conservative candidates spent a combined $157,000 to get elected in the October provincial election.

Those numbers were contained within financial filings from each of the candidates released Tuesday by Elections BC.

Figures show Gavin Dew spent a little more than $85,000 in winning in Kelowna-Mission, Tara Armstrong spent nearly $39,000 to win the new Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding while Macklin McCall spent $35,000 to successfully win West Kelowna-Peachland.

Due to extenuating circumstances, Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen was granted an extension to Feb. 18.

Dew spent more than his other two Central Okanagan stablemates combined, spending $85,246. That compares to $38,763 by Armstrong and $35,164 by McCall.

While the campaigns spent a combined $157,000, they took in nearly $100,000 more, mostly transfers from the provincial party. In fact, McCall’s filing shows a positive account balance of $37,220.

Figures also show McCall and Dew spent nearly $18,000 on services provided by ElectRight Inc., a company specializing in election research including live calling, surveys and polling.

Loyal Wooldridge, who came 40 votes shy of claiming the new Kelowna Centre riding for the NDP was by far the biggest spender of the four NDP candidates in the Central Okanagan.

Wooldridge brought in $63,525 and spent slightly more than $50,000.

Anna Warwick Sears dropped $33,200 in her unsuccessful bid in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, Harpreet Badahal spent $18,532 in Kelowna Mission while Krystal Smith spent just over $8,300 in West Kelowna-Peachland.

Independent former BC United candidates, with no party behind them, spent far less on their collective campaigns.

Stephen Johnston spent $22,354, Dr. Michael Humer $20,530 and Ashley Ramsay $10,914.