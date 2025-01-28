Kelowna Chinese community celebrates the Year of the Snake

The Okanagan Chinese community is celebrating the Lunar New Year which officially kicks off Wednesday, marking the arrival of the Year of the Snake.

Celebrations will span 15 days, concluding with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 12.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Kelowna Chinese United Association hosted its inaugural Chinese New Year celebration at Trinity Church, with more than 200 people in attendance.

Saturday night's festival at Trinity Church celebrated the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.

The evening featured vibrant activities, starting with a bustling market fair and a traditional Chinese New Year banquet feast. The event's highlight was a series of lively stage performances by KCUA members.

City Coun. Ron Cannan and KCUA President Mr. Yan Changxiang opened the performances with the popping of confetti cannons, accompanied by lion and dragon dances signifying protection and good luck for the Lunar New Year.

The Year of the Snake is a Chinese zodiac sign symbolizing wisdom, charm, and determination.