A Lake Country neighbourhood has had a strong police presence all night.

A home on Lake Hill Lane was surrounded late Monday until early Tuesday morning by RCMP who were asking over loudspeaker for someone to come out, hands up.

Police said it was for a possible weapons call.

"Officers remain on scene investigating so no other information can be released," RCMP said.

"There is no danger to public safety."