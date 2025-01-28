Bennett Bridge cleared after morning delays

Photo: DriveBC webcam It was slow going driving into Kelowna on the Bennett Bridge Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

The bridge is now clear and traffic is flowing freely across the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

ORIGINAL 9:30 a.m.

One day after a nearly 12 hour closure of the W.R. Bennett Bridge, people were again facing a frustrating commute.

Traffic was backed up heading into Kelowna from West Kelowna Tuesday morning. Vehicles were creeping along, with some reports saying traffic was backed up all the way to Ross Road.

A stalled vehicle was to blame for this morning’s slow downs.

It was a police incident that forced the closure of the span early Monday morning.

Kelowna RCMP had to call in the explosives disposal team from the Lower Mainland after a distraught man parked a white panel van across two lanes of the bridge. He started a small fire before being removed.

The bomb squad didn’t arrive until early afternoon. The van was towed away and roadblocks were removed around 2:30 p.m. Monday.