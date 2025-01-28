As more Kelowna rentals come online, expect prices to go drop as renters get more choice

Photo: The Canadian Press

It may not seem like it right now, but Kelowna is slowly becoming a renters market when it comes to living accommodations.

During a discussion around the city’s new Housing Action Plan, Coun. Maxine DeHart noted a number of landlords are offering one to three months free rent to entice potential renters.

“I drive around the city a lot and I have seen a lot of for rent vacancy signs,” said DeHart.

“Does this mean Kelowna is seeing the fruits of our labours?”

Housing policy and programs manager James Moore said what is happening in the city is a "major achievement” for council and the city.

Moore said the city has been working at getting a lot of purpose-built rentals constructed the past few years and wondered when they would see some impact.

“Finally, we are seeing results. Not only are we seeing a healthy vacancy rate for the first time in a long time, but it is looking like it will stay that way for a while,” said Moore.

“It feels like we are heading into a new era in rentals in Kelowna now for the next number of years. We have a pretty healthy system.

“If what is in-stream continues to build out and continues to be occupied for a number of years, we’ll be getting into a much healthier housing system where renters have choice.”

That choice, said Moore, will create a much more competitive marketplace, one he said could affect landlords of older buildings.

Where they may have been able to go “toe-to-toe” and compete with newer buildings with comparable rents, that may not be the case much longer.

“Now, those (newer) units are going to be more attractive and they will be more competitive. Suddenly, those older units are going to have a harder time asking the prices they’re asking.

“I think we are going to see first some decline in rent prices for older units which is great and I think that’s a very healthy thing.

“As long as we continue to see healthy investment in new purpose built rentals for the coming years going forward, we should be in a really great place.”

Moore called the current climate a big win for the city, for council and for staff.