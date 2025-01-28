Should the B.C. Interior have its own RCMP bomb squad?

Rob Gibson

Monday’s police incident that has shut down the William R. Bennett Bridge has renewed questions around deployment of bomb disposal units in the province.

The span linking Kelowna and West Kelowna was closed for more than 10 hours Monday after an individual parked a van on the bridge. Police said comments from the individual over the phone and online resulted in deployment of tactical officers, deployment of the explosive disposal unit and a complete shutdown of the bridge.

The BC RCMP's explosive disposal unit had to travel from the Lower Mainland where it is based, serving the entire province.

This is the second time this month the bomb unit has been requested for an incident in the city and the third in the past 12 months, however it’s the first that has affected this many people.

During a news conference Monday morning, acting officer in charge Insp. Chris Goebel said any comments around resource deployment would have to come from the BC RCMP.

However, he did say risks are continually evaluated to ensure police are providing the best service possible.

"We do make recommendations and at the end of the day it is up to the BC RCMP to determine the best deployment of resources," said Goebel.

In an interview with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas said those comments were accurate but did indicate stationing a bomb unit in the interior has been discussed.

“The resourcing of whether or not we look at bringing something up so it is more readily available into the Interior I think will always be a discussion,” Dyas told Castanet News.

“The question around it is capital costs associated with regards to the necessary equipment that is required in order to do that - the training of the individuals.

“But it will be something that goes on future agendas especially with regards to the scale of what has happened today and how it has affected many individuals.”

Dyas says there is also the question of who would pay for the service.

An Emergency Response Unit is based out of the city that responds to incidents across the region, however Dyas says the cost of that unit is built into the current RCMP contract and does not cost the city anything.

The topic of a second crossing also came up during Monday's bridge closure.

BC Conservative leader John Rustad promised a BC Conservative government would resurrect the idea while on a campaign stop in Kelowna during last year's provincial election.

When reached for comment, Kelowna-Mission Conservative MLA Gavin Dew says Monday's incident is a reminder of why a second crossing is needed.

“This is a tragic and complicated situation, but it is also a powerful reminder of why we need a second crossing and a broader transportation corridor strategy for both everyday commuters, goods movement, and emergency response," said Dew.

West Kelowna-Peachland MLA Macklin McCall took to social media to blast the NDP government for failing to properly maintain the forest service road from Penticton to Kelowna as many motorists were left stuck and stranded.