Rescue boat used to shuttle emergency crews, KGH staff across Okanagan Lake

Photo: Cindy White The Bennett Bridge has been closed since before 4 a.m. due to a police incident.

The Kelowna Fire Department’s marine rescue boat is being used to shuttle emergency workers and KGH staff across the lake.

Danielle Cameron, VP of clinical operations for Interior Health south, told reporters Monday that the healthcare agency is working to mitigate the impacts of the bridge closure.

“We understand that several people have traveled an exceptionally long way to access KGH this morning compared to what they were expecting this morning,” she said.

“We also ask that anyone who is unable to make their appointments contact the hospital and let the folks know that they're unable to attend.”

Cameron said the hospitals in Penticton and Vernon are being told to prepare for additional volume

“With regards to ongoing planning, we are working with our staff to prepare to make sure that if this is extended into additional hours, that we have staff on site and are ready to provide care,” Cameron said.

She said some KGH staff, including nurses and surgeons, have taken the boat across the lake. Others have opted to drive the long way around.

Michael Sandler, clinical operations manager of BC Emergency Health Services, says they are also working to ensure impacts to patient care are minimized.

“We have adjusted our resources in neighbouring areas and shifted our air resources to ensure we are able to respond as needed,” he said, noting some paramedics have been transported across the lake by boat.

Acting commander of the Kelowna RCMP Insp. Chris Goebel said that if they feel there is a risk to life and it is “paramount,” they would be able to work through the process of allowing an ambulance over the bridge.

“However, at this time, nobody else is allowed,” he said.