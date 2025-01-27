Vehicles trying to get around Bennett Bridge closure stuck on forest service road

Photo: Contributed A line of vehicles stuck in the snow on the 201 Forest Service Road.

Some drivers trying to get around the closure of the Bennett Bridge in Kelowna aren’t having much luck.

A Castanet reader sent photos of vehicles stuck on the 201 Forest Service Road, between Penticton and Kelowna.

The reader says the road is covered in snow and has not been plowed or properly maintained. They said many cars were getting stuck.

DriveBC has posted a list of alternate routes to Highway 97 for those travelling between the Central Okanagan and South Okanagan but most take people hours out of their way.

Some traffic is choosing Westside Road through Vernon and then back south on Highway 97, however it is a slow and winding route.

There is still no word when traffic will be allowed back on the Bennett Bridge. It has been closed due to a police incident since 3:45 a.m.