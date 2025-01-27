Drivers rescued after vehicles became stuck on 201 Forest Service Road

Photo: Contributed A line of vehicles stuck in the snow on the 201 Forest Service Road.

UPDATE 7:47 p.m.

All the motorists who were stranded along the 201 Forest Service Road have reportedly been brought to safety.

Kane Blake with the Okanagan Forest Task Force says volunteers with Okanagan Offroad Rescue and Recovery helped free stuck vehicles from the snowy road throughout the day.

“Roads are clear and they searched for anyone else that might be stuck. All people made it out and are back on safe grounds,” said Blake.



UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

Help is on the way for stranded motorists on the 201 Forest Service Road.

Kane Blake with the Okanagan Forest Task Force says the Okanagan Offroad Rescue and Recovery members are either on the scene or headed up to help tow out vehicles that got stuck in the snow on the road as they tried to get around the closure of the Bennett Bridge.

At least six rigs belonging to OFTF members have been dispatched with the necessary gear to free vehicles from the heavy snow on the forest service road.

Blake says a number of the stranded drivers are in the Idabel Lake area.

Meanwhile, police in both Penticton and Kelowna continue to urge drivers not to attempt to use that road.

"For the safety of the public and all Emergency Services please do not use FSR 201 to Kelowna," reads a public statement from Penticton RCMP.

"Multiple motor vehicle incidents have been reported and Search and Rescue has had to deploy."

Photo: Kane Blake If you are stuck in the backcountry and need a tow scan the QR code forOkanagan Offroad Rescue and Recovery.

ORIGINAL 11:05 a.m.

Some drivers trying to get around the closure of the Bennett Bridge in Kelowna aren’t having much luck.

A Castanet reader sent photos of vehicles stuck on the 201 Forest Service Road, between Penticton and Kelowna.

The reader says the road is covered in snow and has not been plowed or properly maintained. They said many cars were getting stuck.

DriveBC has posted a list of alternate routes to Highway 97 for those travelling between the Central Okanagan and South Okanagan but most take people hours out of their way.

Some traffic is choosing Westside Road through Vernon and then back south on Highway 97, however it is a slow and winding route.

There is still no word when traffic will be allowed back on the Bennett Bridge. It has been closed due to a police incident since 3:45 a.m.