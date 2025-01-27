Valhalla Helicopters offering shuttle trips across Okanagan Lake during bridge closure

Photo: Valhalla Helicopters

If you are on the Westside and need to get to the east side of Okanagan Lake—or vice-versa—Valhalla Helicopters can get you there.

The West Kelowna helicopter company will fly between its location at 1100 Stevens Rd. and Kelowna International Airport for those who absolutely need to get across the lake.

A police incident has closed the William R. Bennett Bridge for an undetermined amount of time, so Valhalla is putting one of its Jet Ranger helicopters into service to help.

Each shuttle trip can hold four passengers at a cost of $680, so the price per person is $170.

“We’ve been having a couple phone calls and people asking,” Valhalla Helicopters marketing manager Claire Savege said. “So obviously this is a need. It's just like a cab ride.

“People have gotta get to Vernon for surgery, or they need to get to the airport to get on their flight to their destination wedding in Jamaica. Let’s arrive in style.”

To reserve a seat on one of the shuttle trips, call Valhalla Helicopters at 250-769-1486.