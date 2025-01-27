Bennett Bridge reopens after RCMP bomb squad clears span

Photo: Rob Gibson

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.

Police have cleared the W.R. Bennett Bridge and reopened it to traffic.

An RCMP news release says the suspect vehicle, an ice cream van, has been rendered safe by an explosive disposal unit and has been towed away.

The bridge has now been reopened to traffic in both directions.

“This investigation remains ongoing and no further details will be provided at this time,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

“I’d like to acknowledge and thank all of our partner agencies for coming together and working through this incident. Thank you especially to the public for understanding and remaining patient while this matter was resolved safely.”

Police remain at home on Terai Road for an investigation linked to the bridge incident. It is believed RCMP are searching the home of Roy Winter, who posted a lengthly manifesto of sorts to social media this morning.

In the lengthy message, Winter outlined a long-running dispute against the RCMP, making various unverifiable and outlandish allegations against police and other community members. It was in that message that threats were made about explosives in the van.

UPDATE 2 p.m.

The van that has been blocking Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge all day has been towed to the end of the span.

Police appear to be demobilizing on the bridge, but traffic is not yet flowing.

RCMP first closed the bridge at 3:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a man who parked an ice cream van across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. The suspect made threats that the van contained explosives.

This story will be updated when the bridge is opened.

UPDATE 1 p.m.

The BC RCMP's explosive disposal unit has now arrived and is stationed on the bridge.

There has been minimal activity on the bridge deck since the team arrived.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the bridge.

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.

The acting commander of the Kelowna RCMP says the contents of a van parked across the eastbound lanes of the Bennett Bridge poses “a significant risk to public safety.”

Insp. Chris Goebel says officers were first called at 3:45 a.m. for a report of a distraught man who parked his white van on the bridge.

“A risk assessment of the vehicle's contents, coupled with the man's comments both over the phone and online, resulted in both the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, and the RCMP explosive disposal unit being deployed,” said Insp. Goebel at a news conference Monday.

Goebel declined to elaborate on the contents of the van but said they pose “a significant risk to public safety.”

“It is unclear if there are additional materials of concern, as a search of the vehicle would place emergency personnel at undue risk,” he said.

It is hoped that the explosive disposal unit will arrive in Kelowna within a few hours.

There is a heavy police presence outside a home in Rutland that Goebel confirmed is related to the bridge incident but refused to elaborate on.

Goebel said the suspect who parked the van across the bridge has been taken into custody and to a hospital. The suspect had started a fire in the van before his arrest, but that was doused by fire crews.

“It is unknown at this time whether he suffered any injuries as a result of the vehicle fire,” Goebel said. “I'm happy to report that no one else was injured while the man was taken into custody.”

Goebel refused to name the suspect or comment on a social media post, a manifesto of sorts, that a man named Roy Winter also sent to local media outlets. The post has been shared widely on social media.

In the lengthy message, Winter outlined a long-running dispute against the RCMP, making various unverifiable and outlandish allegations against police and other community members. The message contained warning messages that the van contained “60 pounds” of “highly volatile material.”

“Only once deemed safe can the vehicle be removed from the highway and traffic allowed to resume,” Goebel said.

No estimate of when that may be was provided.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP will be holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on the bridge closure.

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.

The Bennett Bridge is expected to remain closed until the afternoon as local police await the arrival of the explosive disposal unit, which is based in the Lower Mainland.

In a message sent to local newsrooms and posted to social media early Monday morning, a man linked to the ownership of a van that is parked across the bridge outlined a long-running dispute with the RCMP.

The lengthy and rambling post makes numerous unverifiable and outlandish accusations against the police and a number of individuals. It is in that message that the man claims explosives were placed in the van.

RCMP said earlier today that a person was safely taken into custody, but not before a fire was started inside the vehicle.

“The bridge is closed in both directions right now while we have the necessary resources, including the lower mainland Explosive Disposal Unit, to ensure the vehicle can be removed safely,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, in an earlier release.

Kelowna RCMP shut the bridge in both directions around 3:45 a.m.

UPDATE 8:55 a.m.

Highway 97 is blocked at Ellis Street on the Kelowna side of the Bennett Bridge.

A police officer is directing traffic and is telling drivers the road is closed until the afternoon.

Earlier, the Kelowna RCMP said the bridge would be closed for several hours.

Photo: Contributed A white van was parked across the Bennett Bridge, blocking both lanes.

UPDATE 8:12 a.m.

Vehicles are backed up along the hill approaching the Bennett Bridge from West Kelowna this morning, as the route remains closed.

Kelowna RCMP shut the bridge in both directions around 3:45 a.m. and continue to wait for the explosive disposal unit from the Lower Mainland to arrive on the scene of an incident that involved a person in distress.

A van is parked across both northbound lanes of Highway 97 at the bottom of Bridge Hill. Police took a man safely into custody, but not until after he lit a small fire inside the van.

Before the vehicle can be removed from the scene, it will have to be checked over by the bomb squad.

Drive BC has posted alternate routes for people who must travel between West Kelowna and Kelowna, including Westside Road through Vernon and then back down Highway 97. Expect heavy traffic and delays if you are taking that route.

Photo: DriveBC webcam Traffic was backed up along Highway 97 in West Kelowna approaching the Bennett Bridge.

UPDATE 6:27 a.m.

Witnesses tell Castanet, that the vehicle involved in the police incident on the Bennett Bridge was parked across both lanes of the highway.

One driver said they were among the first to come across the white van parked horizontally across the bridge as they were heading into Kelowna from West Kelowna.

They saw police show up and break a window on the van. That's when smoke started coming from inside the vehicle.

“We were told to exit our vehicles and walk further away because they came across explosives in the van,” said the witness.

Not long after, they heard officers yelling something about “mental health” and “we are here to help you”.

Another person at the scene said all the windows on the van were blocked out and the vehicle was still running.

Stranded motorists were told the bridge would be closed for quite a while and to take Westside Road if they needed to get around.

“Once everything was deemed clear, we got to the vehicle and reversed back up the bridge and returned to Westbank,” noted the witness.

UPDATE 6:03 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP says the Bennett Bridge will likely be closed for several hours.

The span was shut early this morning as officers dealt with a person in crisis.

The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when the individual parked their vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the bridge. They then are believed to have started a small fire in the vehicle before being safely taken into custody.



“The bridge is closed in both directions right now while we have the necessary resources, including the lower mainland Explosive Disposal Unit, to ensure the vehicle can be removed safely,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

He says once the vehicle is deemed safe, it will be removed and the highway will be reopened.

“Expect the bridge to be closed for several hours, please make alternate driving arrangements in the meantime,” said Cpl. Gauthier.

ORIGINAL 5:29 a.m.

The William R. Bennett Bridge is closed in both directions Monday morning.

Drive BC says the bridge linking Kelowna and West Kelowna is closed due to a police incident.

Webcam images show traffic stopped on both sides of the bridge, with police cars blocking the lanes.

Castanet has contacted the Kelowna RCMP for more details.

