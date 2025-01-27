Bennett Bridge closed for 'several hours' due to police incident

Photo: DriveBC webcam Traffic was stopped in both directions on the Bennett Bridge.

UPDATE 6:03 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP says the Bennett Bridge will likely be closed for several hours.

The span was shut early this morning as officers dealt with a person in crisis.

The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when the individual parked their vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the bridge. They then are believed to have started a small fire in the vehicle before being safely taken into custody.



“The bridge is closed in both directions right now while we have the necessary resources, including the lower mainland Explosive Disposal Unit, to ensure the vehicle can be removed safely,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

He says once the vehicle is deemed safe, it will be removed and the highway will be reopened.

“Expect the bridge to be closed for several hours, please make alternate driving arrangements in the meantime,” said Cpl. Gauthier.

ORIGINAL 5:29 a.m.

The William R. Bennett Bridge is closed in both directions Monday morning.

Drive BC says the bridge linking Kelowna and West Kelowna is closed due to a police incident.

Webcam images show traffic stopped on both sides of the bridge, with police cars blocking the lanes.

Castanet has contacted the Kelowna RCMP for more details.

