Scene of vehicle crash at intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 97 cleared

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 7:06 p.m.

The scene of a vehicle incident that had slowed traffic near the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 33 has been cleared.

A traffic camera at the intersection shows all lanes have been cleared and traffic is no longer been affected.

ORIGINAL 6:43 p.m.

A crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 33 has slowed traffic Sunday evening.

Photos submitted to Castanet show a damaged vehicle is blocking northbound lanes on Highway 97.

A traffic camera at the intersection shows emergency crews are at the scene of the incident and northbound traffic is still getting through.

The incident happened around 6 p.m.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP to find out more information about the incident.