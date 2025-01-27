Dry to start the week, chance of flurries by the weekend 

It’s a tale of two weather patterns for the week ahead in the Okanagan.

The forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures.

“This big ridge is dominating the entire province and that will continue until at least mid-week,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

Monday will start out cool, with windchills near -8 C, but it is expected to warm up to daytime highs near zero. The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with highs near -4 C on Tuesday and mainly sunny conditions with highs of -2 C on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be around -7 C all three days.

By Thursday, the high-pressure ridge should start to break down.

“We see a trough that will be approaching from north to south, starting on Thursday, but more likely Thursday night, Friday, into the weekend. It will be cloudy with a chance of flurries,” notes Bergeron.

He says temperatures will gradually warm, especially overnight.

Thursday’s high is predicted to reach -1 C, with a low of -4 C. Friday’s high is 1 C, with a low of -3 C. Normals for this time of year are highs near -1 C and lows near -7 C.

Bergeron says while flurries are possible Thursday night, Friday and Saturday, accumulations likely won’t be more than a few centimetres.