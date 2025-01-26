Family of former Kelowna mayor John Hindle returns piano to Hotel Eldorado

Cindy White

A once familiar sound is returning to the Hotel Eldorado in Kelowna.

The family of former Kelowna mayor John Hindle has gifted their beloved piano to the resort.

Hindle once owned the waterfront property and the family felt the coming 100th anniversary of the hotel was the perfect time to return the piano. He was mayor from 1976 to 1978 and again from 1982 to 1984.

The piano spent several decades at the Eldorado, until 1976. That’s when it was moved to the family home, but it didn’t stay there. It was moved out to SilverStar and then back to Kelowna in 2016, to the home of John Hindle’s son Dan.

Dan decided to gift the piano to the hotel and it was moved last week. During that move, one of the employees of current resort owners Argus Properties treated those on hand to an impromptu serenade.

Kamair Damiri, A Ukrainian refugee, spontaneously started playing the piano during a quick rest stop.

“It was a beautiful surprise to hear this expression of culture spontaneously arise during this great gifting moment at Dan Hindle's home,” said Eldorado Resort brand manager Tarryn Liv Parker.

“The piano will be tuned and polished up and ready to continue its long history at The Hotel Eldorado in the Vintage Room. General manager Jason Guyitt hopes Kamiar will be a guest player of our dear piano again very soon.”