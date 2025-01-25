Kelowna Wedding and Event Expo 2025 draws over 400 attendees with 52 vendors

Madison Reeve

The Kelowna Wedding and Event Expo has taken over the Landmark 7 building, bringing together local vendors and event enthusiasts for a day full of inspiration.

Held on the building’s 19th floor, the expo showcased the latest trends in weddings, parties, and more.

With 52 vendors participating, attendees explored everything from modern wedding styles to timeless event classics.

Maegan Young, owner of Purple Rhino Events and the event organizer, emphasized that this year’s expo was more of a celebration than a traditional showcase.

“There is a little bit of a variety of everything. We tried to switch it up to have more interactive booths so you can meet the vendors and get to know them a little better,” Young said.

Kelowna cake creator Kathie Dionne, who owns Kakes by Kathie, was one of the vendors.

She says events like the expo really support businesses in the wedding industry.

"Especially with COVID, there was such a downside to our industry, so I think it's nice to try and build it back up again. A lot of the industry is still suffering and hasn't recovered 100 percent since the shutdowns of COVID, so something like this is nice to give it a boost," Dionne said.

The event kicked off at 3 p.m., drawing over 400 attendees.