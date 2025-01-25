Asking rent prices in December similar to 12 months earlier

Photo: Contributed

When all was said and done, the Central Okanagan’s average asking rent prices in 2024 did not differ much from 2023.

In fact, the asking price for a two-bedroom unit in December was down more than $50 from 12 months earlier.

The one-bedroom asking price in December, meanwhile, was only $13 more than it was during the same month in 2023.

The two-bedroom asking price in 2024 took a similar trajectory to 2023, rising to as high as $2,469 in May before dropping more than $300 to $2,143 in December, according to data collected from Castanet Classifieds.

It was the same story for one-bedrooms, which were going for an average of $1,570 in December 2023 and $1,583 in December 2024.

The December data was compiled from 49 one-bedroom and 58 two-bedroom listings.