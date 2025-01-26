Everly Brothers musical coming to Kelowna and Vernon in March

Photo: Contributed

The Everly Brothers is one of the most iconic duos in music history, and the incredible story of Don and Phil will soon be told on stages in Kelowna and in Vernon.

Walk Right Back will be performed on Friday, March 14, at Kelowna Community Theatre and on Saturday, March 15, at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The show will feature all of The Everly Brothers’ hits, including That’ll Be The Day, Bye Bye Love and All I Have To Do Is Dream. The unique, concert-based musical will also tell the wonderful, sad and glorious story of the brothers, who split for a decade and whose music inspired other musical greats like The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Simon & Garfunkel.

“The Everly Brothers were an original and unique act that had a sound like nothing else,” said Trevor Payne, who produced the show in England under the moniker That’ll Be The Day. “Their harmonies were so tight that every group wanted to emulate them. Before that there was a singer, a band and backing vocals. The Everlys entwined all of them and created the ‘harmony’ group.”

