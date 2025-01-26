The Pink Skirt Project will help female entrepreneurs find work-life balanc

Photo: Contributed Renee Warren, left, and Anita Parker

A one-day symposium will be held in Kelowna in June for female entrepreneurs looking to build a business with a strong work-life balance.

The Pink Skirt Project, which is the brainchild of Kelowna entrepreneurs Renée Warren and Anita Parker, will be held on Thursday, June 12, at The Metro Hub.

“The pink skirt represents female founders’ stories, dreams, trials, successes and experiences,” Warren said in a press release. “Every woman I meet has her own definition of success. The pink skirt stands for building businesses our way. It says we can be ambitious and human. We can build empires and have dinner with our kids. We get to write our own rules.”

Warren hosts the Into the Wild podcast, while Parker runs a business called Wisdom, Wealth & Well-Being. The one-day summit will feature addresses from Kelowna entrepreneur Dan Martell, artificial intelligence expert Callan Faulkner, surprise guests and other successful business leaders.

There will also be a panel revealing proven strategies to monetize brands and expand a business’ reach, direct advice on marketing, mindset, personal branding and health tips, and a vendor marketplace featuring female entrepreneurs.

More information about The Pink Skirt Project can be found here.