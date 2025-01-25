FortisBC, Okanagan College offering net-zero construction microcredential

Photo: Contributed

FortisBC is teaming up with Okanagan College in an effort to get more people trained in net-zero construction.

The energy company has invested $495,000 to help the college offer a microcredential in sustainable building technology. The college already offers a sustainable building technology diploma.

The microcredential is being developed to allow students to complete the training in a shorter time frame and allow easier access for working professionals to enhance their skills in the green building industry. The instruction is ideal for architects, engineers, real estate developers, tradespeople, urban planners and others.

“We’re hoping to see this new, shorter program give flexibility to people so they can continue working in the industry while they are at the same time adding to their existing skills,” sustainable building technology diploma chairwoman and professor Ashley Lubyk said in a press release.

“This partnership with FortisBC is exciting because we’re able to tailor the microcredential to the type of training that is in demand right now in the industry and will only grow in importance over the next decade.”

The next intake for the sustainable building technology diploma will be in September, while the microcredential is expected to be available for students by fall 2026.

The second virtual information session about the diploma program will be held on Feb. 12.

More information can be found on the Okanagan College website here.