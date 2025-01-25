Big White 'taking a step back from posting' on X, formerly Twitter

Photo: Big White

Big White won't be posting on X anymore.

The local ski resort posted Saturday morning that it's “taking a step back from posting” on the website that was formerly known as Twitter before it was bought and renamed by Elon Musk back in 2022.

“While we won't be actively sharing content, this page will remain open for any inquiries or updates you may need,” Big White posted.

While Big White didn't provide a reason for the move, it comes some organizations are moving away from the social media giant, following Musk's speech at Donald Trump's inauguration event on Monday. He's faced criticism for making two straight-arm, Nazi-like gestures at the end of his speech.

In response, Musk has said the gesture was meant to convey “my heart goes out to you.”

Last week, the District of North Vancouver deactivated its X account, telling the North Shore News it was due to a rise in complaints about the municipality’s use of the platform and a decline in engagement.