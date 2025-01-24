Heavy police presence reported at Highway 97 and Leathead Road just after 4 p.m.

Contributed

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Police confirm to Castanet that the heavy police presence in the parking lot of a Petro-Canada gas station at Highway 97 and Leathead Road is related to a drug and substance investigation.

Petro-Canada says it remains open.

A witness at the scene says police have started to leave the area.

ORIGINAL: 4:22 p.m.

Multiple RCMP cruisers have surrounded a vehicle at a Petro Canada Gas station located at Highway 97 and Leathead Road.

A witness at the scene tells Castanet that approximately nine RCMP vehicles are present at the gas station, located at 2693 Highway 97N.

“It is right at the corner, in the parking lot behind Petro Canada,” the witness said.

Castanet has requested more information from the Kelowna RCMP.

Traffic is still flowing freely on Highway 97.