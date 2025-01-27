Kelowna's Rotary centre for the Arts and Creative Okanagan showcase local talent

Photo: Rotary Centre for the Arts

If you're a blues and indie rock fan, the Rotary Centre for the Arts is the place to be this February.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is partnering with Creative Okanagan to present back-to-back nights of celebrating Kelowna's local talent.

Graham Ord Blues Revue will be performing on Feb. 7, followed by Nightshades and Down the Lees on Feb. 8.

“Graham Ord has an electric bluesy swagger backed by a solid group of musicians. The band is a must-see for blues lovers in the Okanagan," said Andrew Stauffer, RCA programming director.

"I’m especially excited to have a rock night as part of RCA Presents. The evening will feature nightshades, whose music is a sonic force to be reckoned with, and Down The Lees, who lays bare the struggles of life and society through their hard-hitting music,” added Stuaffer.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is offering discounts for members. For more information click here.