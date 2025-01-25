The View development near UBCO changes location, scope

Photo: Dialog

Developers of a housing project south of the UBCO campus have made some significant changes from an original application 18 months ago.

“The Views” is listed as the first phase of what is presumed to be a larger development on a 40 acre hillside parcel.

The application before city planners proposes 324 residential rental units within three six-storey buildings on 5.3 acres. It would be accessed off Academy Way.

While the development is planned for a small portion of the overall site, it is in a different location than a previous iteration of the project in July of 2023.

That version of “The Views” included only 100 units located on the Lougheed Road extension on the southern end of the property.

“As Kelowna undergoes growth and seeks more diverse housing options in all parts of the city, The Views project looks to support these initiatives in a neighbourhood where multi-family housing has begun to shift the demographic and its ability to service the university campus and surrounding employment communities,” project architect Dialog says in its application.

“As part of a larger 40 acre site, The Views recognizes the importance of the unique, heavily forested hillside site and approaches urban design differently, with a priority on nature as part of its key attributes in the ogranization, distribution and shaping of buildings.”

Developers are seeking both rezoning and OCP amendments to accommodate the project.

Development and development variance applications to vary the parking, building heights, and building stepback are also included.

Staff will review the application before sending it to council for deliberation.