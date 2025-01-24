Cement workers locked out at Heidelberg Materials in the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Teamsters 213

Unionized workers in the Thompson-Okanagan employed by Heidelberg Materials Concrete Okanagan are off the job after being locked out by the company.

The company, previously OK Ready Mix, has locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops. Employees were locked out on Jan. 17.

Teamsters Canada Local 213 spokesperson Rob Cook tells Castanet they have been in negotiations for a contract that expired at the end of the year.

"We were served a lockout notice, and we've applied for a mediator."

Cook says the members are now picketing the locations across the Thompson-Okanagan and they are inviting the public out to support them at barbecues planned next week.

The barbecues are taking place Monday and Thursday in Kelowna at 925 Ellis Street, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Similar barbecues are taking place at the Kamloops plant Tuesday and Friday and in Penticton on Wednesday.

OK Ready Mix concrete sold its operations to Lehigh Hanson Materials Ltd. back in 2019 and Lehigh Hanson Became Heidelberg Materials in 2023.

"We're just at an impasse in regards to getting a fair agreement. We've been appointed a Labour Board mediator, and we're waiting on some dates."

Cook says the strike could have an impact on construction projects in the Thompson-Oakanagan if the impasse continues. Right now 44 employees are off the job as a result of the lockout.

Heidelberg Materials is headquartered in Germany and employs 51,000 people worldwide. Castanet has requested comment from the company.