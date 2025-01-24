Kelowna RCMP warns public of text message scam impersonating police

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is issuing a warning to the public about a text message scam that is circulating in the area, impersonating the police.

The fraudulent messages claim that the RCMP is unable to deliver court documents and ask recipients to click on a link to reschedule a court date.

These messages include official-looking images, such as the Canada logo, Canadian flag, and the RCMP crest, to make them appear legitimate.

“The RCMP will never ask for personal information through a text message or email,” says Sgt. Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

“Scammers have gone to great lengths to create this message that looks like a legitimate notification, but don’t be fooled and delete the message immediately.

Police are urging the public to share this warning, particularly with vulnerable family members or friends who may not recognize the danger of fraudulent text messages.

If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, you are encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.