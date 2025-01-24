640-unit rental development approved for former BC Tree Fruits property in Lake Country

Photo: Contributed

One of the largest developments ever proposed for Lake Country is moving ahead.

District council Tuesday gave second and third readings to Official Community Plan and zoning amendments paving the way for a planned 640-unit rental development on Bottom Woods Lake Road.

The Westpoint Apartment Housing development will be situated on property that housed the former BC Tree Fruits Cooperative facility that straddles the boundary between Lake Country and Kelowna.

Two parcels are within Lake Country while two others are within the City of Kelowna.

Kelowna council recently voted to transfer their property to Lake Country however, since that process is still in the works, Kelowna council this week were also asked to rezone their two parcels.

They did so unanimously.

The developer proposes to move ahead with the project in four phases, moving from north to south on the property. About 400 units will be included within the two parcels presently within Lake Country boundaries.

Once the zoning and OCP amendments are approved, the developer will come back with exact details of the project through the development permit stage.