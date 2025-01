Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Po.

This handsome canine is ready to find his forever home.

At just a year old, Po is full of youthful energy and has a heart as big as his goofy smile.

Po adores people and thrives on human companionship

If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.