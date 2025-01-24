RCMP hunt alleged child predator known to frequent the Okanagan

Photo: Grande Prairie RCMP 45-year-old Justin Radcliffe

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Grande Prairie man facing multiple charges related to child sex crimes.

According to RCMP, the suspect, Justin Radcliffe, 45, is known to frequent Kelowna.

On July 17, 2022 Grande Prairie RCMP received a report of a suspect sexually assaulting an underage minor and publishing the images.

On July 19, 2022 RCMP arrested and charged Radcliffe with:

Possession of child pornography

Accessing child pornography(x2)

Possession of child pornography for the purpose of publishing

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Voyeurism

Radcliffe was released for court, but he failed to appear.

RCMP say Radcliffe is also known to frequent Falkland, B.C.

Cpl. Patrick McPhee says that the warrant was issued after all other options were exhausted.

''We have tired to arrest him and bring this matter to resolution and we haven't been able to do that. If people ask why is taking so long... the realistic thing is there are things outside of our control surrounding people being released from custody," he said.

Cpl. McPhee says don't approach Radcliffe if you see him.

"Just call us. The best way to bring this guy to justice is the right way," he added.

If you have information about this incident or any other illegal activity, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com.