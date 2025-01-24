Police close down Kelowna's Saucier Avenue Friday morning

Photo: Contributed Police on Saucier Avenue Friday morning.

Police are on scene outside a home on Kelowna's Saucier Avenue Friday morning.

According to a Castanet reader, a number of officers have closed down the road near downtown Kelowna, between Richter and Ethel Street.

Police are using a loudspeaker, telling the occupants of the home to come out.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team are involved in the incident, although it's not clear at this time what the police response is related to.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.