One person hospitalized in 'serious incident' on Kelowna's Saucier Ave

Photo: Contributed Police on Saucier Avenue Friday morning.

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

One person has been taken to hospital following a "serious incident" at a home on Kelowna's Saucier Avenue Friday morning.

In a brief statement, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters says police responded to the area at about 4:15 a.m.

"One person has been taken to hospital and their status is unknown at this time. Police have taped off an area on Saucier Avenue and are investigating," Watters says.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation, but Watters says "there is no danger to public safety."

A person in the area says officers have been knocking on doors along Saucier, speaking with residents.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 a.m.

Police are on scene outside a home on Kelowna's Saucier Avenue Friday morning.

According to a Castanet reader, a number of officers have closed down the road near downtown Kelowna, between Richter and Ethel Street.

Police are using a loudspeaker, telling the occupants of the home to come out.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team are involved in the incident, although it's not clear at this time what the police response is related to.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.