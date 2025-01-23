Popular Lake Country concert back for second year on Wood Lake

Photo: Contributed

Boots N Boats is coming back to Lake Country by popular demand.

Last year was the first year for the festival featuring a mix of local artists and well-known musicians from south of the border.

The music festival will rock Lake Country from June 20 ro 22, once again the tunes will be played on a floating barge in front of the Turtle Bay Marina and Pub.

This year's concert will feature Teigen Gayse, Shalisa, Brock Andrews, Scotty Berg, Moonshine Molly's, Jonathan Williams, Frank Maroney and Javan Johnson on Friday.

Saturday's show will include Emerson Drive, Tim and the Glory Boys, Karen Lee Batten, Dawson Gray, Jeff Johnson, Hillside Outlaws and Courtney Hunt.

Sunday, the final day of the three day concert, will feature Tebey, Zach McPhee, Shantia, Andrew Allen, Drew Taylor, Matt Martin, and Cole Bradley.

Chris Buck and Dave Faber will host the festival over three days, with Faber hosting the After Party, Friday from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information and tickets click here.