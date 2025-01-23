Kelowna man arrested in Ontario on antisemitism hate speech charges

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna man has been arrested in Kenora, Ont., on charges related to hate crimes and promoting genocide against Jewish people.

Gregory Joseph Bayliss, 41, has been charged with public incitement of hatred, advocating or promoting genocide and promoting hatred against Jewish people.

He has also been charged with uttering threats against members of the Kelowna RCMP.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred on June 11, 2024 in Kelowna. Police say they opened an investigation into the incidents that same day.

A separate indictment alleges he failed to comply with an undertaking on July 29, 2024.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit, Ontario Provincial Police, BC Prosecution Service, and BC Sheriff Service are working together to bring Bayliss back to Kelowna to face the charges.

“Provided the seriousness of these offences and their inevitable public exposure, it is imperative that we maintain the integrity of this investigation and safekeep any upcoming judicial proceedings,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier in a brief news release.

Kelowna RCMP say they will not be disclosing any further details at this time.