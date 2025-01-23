Lake Country council change funding formula for community halls

Photo: District of Lake Country

The three community halls within the District of Lake Country will receive consistent funding now and into the future.

Instead of a flat $15,000 that the halls would apply to receive on a first come, first served basis, Winfield Memorial Hall, Oyama Community Hall and Okanagan Centre Community Hall will each receive $8,000 in grant funding each year.

Staff indicated that, instead of a “use it or lose it,” scenario, the community halls could use it on specific capital improvement projects or save it over a number of years for a larger project.

However, the funds cannot be used to cover operating expenses.

The additional $9,000 to bring the annual funding to $24,000 will come from the council contingency fund.

Council will also use some of its contingency fund to supplement travel to conferences this year.

It will add $10,000 from the contingency fund to the $25,000 already earmarked to send council to SILGA, FCM and UBCM as well as the Local Government Leadership Academy Forum.

Council typically sends the mayor and one councillor to FCM (Federation of Canadian Municipalities Convention) while the entire council attends SILGA and UBCM.

The additional expenditures will leave council with $11,000 in its yearly contingency budget.